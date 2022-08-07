Rancho Cordova apartment fire displaces 11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a dozen Rancho Cordova residents are displaced after an early morning fire destroyed apartment units and left one person suffering from smoke inhalation, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
Around 4:12 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out on a balcony at the Bishop's Court Apartments on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, fire officials said. The fire spread from the balcony destroying three units and damaging eight others.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation and 11 people were displaced, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a Tweet Sunday morning.
Officials say the cause of the two-alarm blaze is under investigation.
Watch More from ABC10: Man injured after possible illegal firework explodes inside of car in Sacramento, police say