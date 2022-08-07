Rancho Cordova apartment fire displaces 11

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire which forced one person to be treated for smoke inhalation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a dozen Rancho Cordova residents are displaced after an early morning fire destroyed apartment units and left one person suffering from smoke inhalation, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Around 4:12 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out on a balcony at the Bishop's Court Apartments on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, fire officials said. The fire spread from the balcony destroying three units and damaging eight others.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and 11 people were displaced, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in a Tweet Sunday morning.

Officials say the cause of the two-alarm blaze is under investigation.

Metro Fire crews were dispatched at 0412hrs for a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova. 8 units were damaged, 3 units were destroyed. 11 persons displaced, 1 civilian treated for smoke inhalation. The origin was an exterior balcony, the cause is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/IKenU9JXyX — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 7, 2022

