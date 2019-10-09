RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Crews are battling a fire at a recycling plant in Rancho Cordova, Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the plant near Marketplace Lane and Folsom Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Officials reported several scrap cars and steel on fire at the facility.

Black plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the plant for miles, prompting several calls by concerned residents.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

