No injuries reported in fire near Smart and Final in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — No injuries have been reported in a fire near Smart and Final Extra! in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews found an exterior fire in the back of the supermarket chain near Sunrise Boulevard and Coloma Road. The fire was put out and the building only had minor smoke damage. the fire district said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.