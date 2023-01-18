Rancho Cordova good Samaritan helps neighbors recover, repair storm damage

Serjio Delago posted to NextDoor offering to help anyone who needed trees trimmed, fences repaired or fire wood for warmth after a parade of storms hit the region.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — After a parade of storms hit the Northern California region, residents all over suffered damage to their homes and properties.

One resident in Rancho Cordova offered his time and tools to help neighbors around him all the way out to South Sacramento, all for free.

“The reason I've decided to do this is because I want to help people who really need it during this storm. It got pretty crazy,” said good Samaritan Jose Serjio Delgado. “Whenever someone asks me if I can help them… I help them.”

The man posted to NextDoor offering his phone number so he could help those around him with repairing fences, cutting down fallen trees or clearing out their gutters.

“I just want to offer my help to anyone that needs help with fallen trees or branches. I can help for no charge at all,” his post said, receiving more than 200 reactions and dozens of comments.

Delgado says he started working on trimming trees when he was 16-years-old and helping his dad.

“Ever since then, I’ve been buying my tools and gear and with years I’ve been collecting some tools and offering my help to whoever needs help,” he said.

He helped a woman in South Sacramento Wednesday, chopping up a fallen tree with his brother because “no one wanted to help her.”

“Some of these people actually cried in front of me telling me how thankful they are for what I'm doing,” said Delgado. “It hits me too because seeing the need that people have in times like this is heartbreaking.”

He’s traveled all over El Dorado County to the Folsom and Fair Oaks areas at the request of others.

When asked why he chose to offer the services for free, Delgado said it’s the right thing to do.

“I'm not trying to be a hero, just someone who is trying to help out a little bit,” he said.