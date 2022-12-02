Man dies after shooting in Rancho Cordova

The deadly shooting happened Friday night in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way in Rancho Cordova, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Sacramento County are searching for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a man in Rancho Cordova Friday night.

According to a joint statement by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the Rancho Cordova Police Department released Saturday, around 11:21 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received a 911 call from the girlfriend of a shooting victim in Rancho Cordova.

The woman reported to police that her boyfriend had been shot in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way and was lying on the ground.

When officers arrived to the scene, they say they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officer reportedly attempted life-saving measures while waiting for paramedics.

Officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District took the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Authorities have not released any information on a suspect or potential motive in the homicide.

Those who may have witnessed the deadly shooting or have information are asked to call investigators at 916-874-5115.

