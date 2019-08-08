SACRAMENTO, Calif — A controlled burn, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday near Rancho Cordova's Mather Airport, that was set to burn 50 acres quickly grew out of control and burned 110 acres.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Chris Vestal said the project that was estimated to take two hours, took more than four hours to complete. Around 1 p.m., firefighters noticed the section of grass adjacent to the controlled burn had caught fire.

“There was a fire up against a control line. And that control line still had some fuel on it. That fire was able to move underneath the vegetation and move to the other side,” explained Vestal.

Sac Metro Fire officials said this is a good reminder of how unpredictable fire can be, even to trained professionals. Vestal noted that these circumstances also provide good training and teaching points for some of the newer firefighters tackling the flames.

“We’ll talk about the fire science behind it and we’ll talk about what actually establishes a good fuel break,” Vestal remarked.

Heavy rain and even record precipitation totals this year led to a delayed start to the dry season. Controlled burns planned for May and June were pushed back into the summer months when the vegetation dried out.

As much as fire crews want to cut down on fire outbreaks, other factors have played a role in suspending prescribed burns. Atmospheric conditions like "low inversion levels" can put a cap on smoke; leading to bad air quality.

Think of it like an invisible blanket trapping the heat and air. Pollutants, i.e. smoke would be unable to escape… leading to bad air quality.

Winds are also a major concern. If winds become too strong or if the air is too dry, fires are able to spread rapidly.

Then, there are the northerly winds. These winds can cause more extreme fires to spread toward residential areas. Even if fires don’t come in contact with homes or structures, Vestal said they can still bring smoke into homes and create structural damage.

With this year’s fire season a bit delayed, it’s a waiting game for firefighters. Only time will tell whether mother nature decides to bring in the rain, or keep these dry, sunny conditions well into December.

