Man arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide after Rancho Cordova machete attack

The 60-year-old bicyclist is in grave condition and isn't likely to survive the attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man has been arrested in connection to a violent attack in Rancho Cordova that left a 60-year-old bicyclist in "grave condition."

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said the bicyclist was attacked by 42-year-old James Hall, a homeless man known to frequent the area. Hall has been arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

"The victim, my understanding at this point, is still at the hospital, but again the doctors have stated that the injuries are unsurvivable, so I think it is unfortunately just a matter of time," Grassmann said.

According to Rancho Cordova police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive near Italia Way, and the call initially came in as a bicycle hit by a car.

"He was, unprovoked, ambushed by a homeless individual, an adult male, who frequents that park. He approached him in an ambush-style, hit him in the head with a machete causing catastrophic damage to his skull and to his face," Grassmann said.

The victim kept riding his bike but eventually fell off.

About two hours after the attack, the sheriff’s office communications center was called by a family member concerned their loved one left for a bike ride and never returned. The Cordova Lane Center briefly went on lockdown Tuesday morning as detectives searched for evidence.

Grassmann said the victim is in grave condition and isn't likely to survive the attack.

"Our deepest sympathies go the family of that victim. My understanding is that he has a grave condition and that he is not going to survive... They're going to have to make some very tough choices here and we certainly feel for them," Grassmann said.

Watch more on ABC10: 2 storms aimed at Northern California with high impact travel issues | Winter Storm