x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Rancho Cordova

More than $24K raised for gas station manager in Rancho Cordova with the 69-cent error

John Szczecina was fired after he misplaced a decimal point at a gas station pricing premium gas for just 69 cents per gallon.

More Videos

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A GoFundMe page now sits at more than $24,000 after a gas station manager was fired in Rancho Cordova for making an error that priced premium gas at 69 cents per gallon.

That's quite a difference from the average price of gas in California, which is about $6.40. In Sacramento, the cost per gallon for premium gas is about $6.74, according to AAA

More than 1,000 people have donated to the fundraiser as of Monday, citing various reasons.

"I figured the story was worth a gallon of gas. Good luck to you," wrote Leonardo Hernandez.

John Szczecina was fired from a Shell gas station after he misplaced a decimal point at a gas station, according to ABC7. Hundreds of drivers ended up getting the cheap gas for several hours before the mistake was discovered costing the gas station $16,000, according to ABC7.

"I saw you and chatted with you quite a bit at this gas station. Sorry, you're having to deal with all of this... I hope my contribution helps you out a bit man!" Jason Zedlitz wrote.

Watch: 'Backwardation' California hits $6.37 per gallon—but could drop to $4

Others wrote they heard his story and donated from as far as Hawaii.

"John, I donated because it is such a breath of fresh air in this world where you accepted responsibility for your mistake and accepted the consequences. I [am] very sorry this happened to you and I do hope, in the end, you have a very happy outcome. With love and aloha from Kauai!" wrote Nancy Williams.

Some of the top donations include $1,000, $300 and $200.

Fuel-Saving Tips

With the cost of gas likely staying high for now, AAA has these tips to share to help people save on fuel costs.

  • Keep your tires properly inflated
  • Slow down and drive the speed limit
  • Avoid idling to warm up your engine
  • Use the cruise control to maintain a constant speed and save gas

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Crimson Renewable Energy turns used cooking oil into biodiesel

Paid Advertisement