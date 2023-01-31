From keto cupcakes to vegan brownies | New Rancho Cordova bakery specializes in gluten-free goods

The Caring Kitchen will open in early March at 3084 Sunrise Blvd.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A new bakery coming to Rancho Cordova will offer gluten-free and vegan-friendly desserts!

The new bakery is owned by award-winning baker, Delaney Polidori, who has been baking for most of her life.

“When I was diagnosed with celiac [disease] in 2012, I had to completely re-learn to bake, and there was a lot of frustrating trial and error figuring it out,” said Polidori. “I was also vegan when I was diagnosed, so figuring out how to bake gluten-free and vegan was the biggest science project of my life.”

Polidori started off running her business out of her Folsom home in Oct. 2020 and started selling at farmer’s markets in 2021. She told ABC10 her “Muddy Buddy Cupcake” won second place in the Sac Vegan Chef Challenge this year.

Now, she's getting ready to take the next step by opening a store. Some popular menu items you'll be able to find at the store include cookie sandwiches, banana bread, cake pops and cupcakes.

Polidori told ABC10 she will have a large assortment of treats at the grand opening, including vegan cookie sandwiches, brownies and cupcakes, as well as keto items like chocolate peanut butter bars and millionaire shortbread bars.

You can shop online for pickup in Folsom or visit her Rancho Cordova storefront in March. The menu changes frequently with new items and flavors!

