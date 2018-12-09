The Rancho Cordova Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a homicide.

NEWS RELEASE: Detectives Investigate Homicide on Coloma Road pic.twitter.com/72lVM6IPBf — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) September 12, 2018

According to a press release from Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, the sheriff's department started receiving calls of shots fired near Coloma Road and Vehicle Drive.

Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the scene along with Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies and upon arrival, they located a victim suffering from one gunshot wound. Officers attempted to save the victim, but the they died at the scene.

Law enforcement believe the victim was targeted. A vehicle was seen leaving the area of the shooting, but was only described as being a dark color.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, contact the sheriff’s department or Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115.

