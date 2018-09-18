Local law enforcement agencies are sending their thoughts and prayers after a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a shooting at an auto parts store in Rancho Cordova Monday.

The shooting happened at the Pep Boys on Folsom Blvd. around 2 p.m.

27-year-old Mark Stasyuk was taken to the hospital and later died. His partner 28-year-old Julie Robertson was shot in the arm and taken to UC Davis Medical Center. She is expected to be okay.

Two other civilians were also injured in the shooting. One was treated at the scene and released, the other was taken to a local area hospital.

The suspect was also transported to the hospital. He was conscious and alert before he left the scene, according to Sheriff Jones.

Local agencies began sharing their thoughts and prayers with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department following the shooting:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of @sacsheriff Deputy Mark Stasyuk, the other injured deputy, the entire Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department & the community they serve. We mourn with you. #heroes #ultimatesacrifice pic.twitter.com/c8AXYPYxSq — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) September 18, 2018

The Stockton Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. #ThinBlueLine #InTheLineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/lShEaKp7zq — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) September 18, 2018

Very sad day today. The @ElkGrovePD stands with the @sacsheriff Dept in mourning the loss of Deputy Mark Stasyuk and praying for a fast recovery for the other Deputy. #hero #EOW pic.twitter.com/jgEBLTJYWg — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) September 18, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the news of the line of duty death of @sacsheriff Deputy Mark Stasyuk who was killed this afternoon while responding to a call for service in Rancho Cordova. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow officers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/kZpMm0sVQ1 — WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) September 18, 2018

Our hearts 💙 are broken for our brothers & sisters @sacsheriff & the family & friends of Deputy Mark Stasyuk, who lost his life today, we are keeping the other Deputy who was shot in our thoughts tonight & pray for a full recovery #inthelineofduty #DeputyMarkStasyuk pic.twitter.com/3BElL5teOf — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 18, 2018

We are mourning the loss of Deputy Mark Stasyuk, who was killed today in the line of duty during a gunfight with a suspect. Mark gave his life in service to his community. We will be flying... https://t.co/iQA9ofM7NY — Folsom Police Department (@FolsomPolice) September 18, 2018

