Local law enforcement agencies are sending their thoughts and prayers after a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a shooting at an auto parts store in Rancho Cordova Monday.
The shooting happened at the Pep Boys on Folsom Blvd. around 2 p.m.
27-year-old Mark Stasyuk was taken to the hospital and later died. His partner 28-year-old Julie Robertson was shot in the arm and taken to UC Davis Medical Center. She is expected to be okay.
Two other civilians were also injured in the shooting. One was treated at the scene and released, the other was taken to a local area hospital.
The suspect was also transported to the hospital. He was conscious and alert before he left the scene, according to Sheriff Jones.
Local agencies began sharing their thoughts and prayers with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department following the shooting: