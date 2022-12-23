Man hit, killed on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

The fatal crash happened on the westbound 50 onramp from Sunrise Boulevard.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A man was hit and killed in Rancho Cordova near Highway 50, Friday.

The fatal crash happened on the westbound 50 onramp from Sunrise Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly on scene and cooperating with officials, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The crash is under Rancho Cordova Police Department's jurisdiction and there are currently no road closures in the area but traffic is impacted.

Officers attempted life saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.