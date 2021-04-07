Crews searching for man missing in American River near Rancho Cordova

Capt. Chris Vestal with Sacramento Metro Fire told ABC10 this area of the river is prone to whirlpools

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A man is missing after going into the American River near Rancho Cordova and failing to resurface on Saturday evening, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

The initial call about the missing man in his 30s came in at roughly 4:42 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office had taken over the search.

Witnesses on the American River said that the man had gone in, but had not resurfaced. The man was reportedly not wearing a life jacket when he flipped over while paddling a two-person kayak with another person, who made it out of the water safely.

The incident happened at the Clay Banks at the El Manto River Access. According to Capt. Chris Vestal with Sacramento Metro Fire, this is an especially dangerous spot where people have died after failing to resurface in the river. Whirlpools form in this area where the river bends.

Vestal said that water rescuers reported that even they were having a hard time swimming in the water, and they had the proper equipment, gear, and experience.

With the lower water levels due to drought, Vestal told ABC10 that whirlpools have been observed more on the American River. The higher the water, the less they have been present in the past.

Officials are urging people to be extra cautious when swimming in low water levels during this time of year, and especially in areas prone to whirlpools like the Clay Banks. Those who do choose to swim are encouraged to wear a life jacket.

