Missing Rancho Cordova teen found living on the streets in San Jose

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova teenager, who was missing since Jan. 9, was found living on the streets of San Jose by police.

Officers believe the teenager made up his identity when they encountered him on Feb. 1, according to Rancho Cordova police. The teen did tell them that he went to school at Cordova High School.

The San Jose Police Department later sent a photo of the teenager to the Rancho Cordova Police Department to see if anyone recognized him. Tracey Jacobs, a school officer, recognized him right away.

Jacobs keeps a tradition of building relationships among the students by shaking their hands.

The teenager is now back with his family.