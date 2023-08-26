x
Rancho Cordova

Officials search for at-risk missing woman last seen in Rancho Cordova

Cindy Hamlin went missing around 5:30 p.m. near Cordova High School in a long gray shirt, light gray, capri style pants, according to officials
Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Officials are asking for the public's help to find an at-risk missing woman who was last seen in Rancho Cordova Saturday.

Cindy Hamlin went missing around 5:30 p.m. near Cordova High School in a long gray shirt, light gray, capri style pants, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

She takes a "life sustaining medication" and needs to take it regularly. 

Hamlin is described as a 63-year-old woman weighing about 137 lbs and standing at 5'6" tall. She does not speak, but can hear.

Anyone with information or knowledge about her whereabouts is asked to call (916) 874-5115.

