April Simmons walks several miles a day in her "I need a kidney" T-shirt.

The Rancho Cordova mother started her walks this summer to bring awareness to kidney disease, as well as to get a new kidney.

Simmons has a genetic disease. She's the third person in her family to have a kidney transplant. This summer she made neon shirts hoping to cut down her wait and a photo of her wearing one spread all over Reddit and Facebook.

"I was always thinking I wanted to do something to bring awareness, or saying that I need it, cause I didn't wanna wait on the list and wait around," Simmons said. "I wanted to get out there and be proactive. Plus a live donor you get a longer kidney life."

According to information provided by the National Kidney Foundation, nearly 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant. In 2017, several thousand died before getting off the list.

Simmons has a blood type of A+. If you want to help and see if you are a match please contact her at 916-363-9076.

