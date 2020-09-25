'This is child abuse' | Family of 14-year-old punched by Rancho Cordova officer reacts to news of firing

The child's guardian said her nephew is lucky to be alive after his violent encounter with the Rancho Cordova Police officer because he has a heart condition.

Leata Tufono Tagalu, the boy's aunt, said it's luck her nephew is still alive after the violent encounter with the police officer because the boy has a medical condition. She said she's feeling relief "he's been taken off the streets and that he can't do this to anyone else's kids."

According to a statement from the Rancho Cordova Police Department in April 2020, the deputy was patrolling the area of Mills Station Road and Mather Field Road "due to complaints from citizens about hand-to-hand sales of alcohol, tobacco and drugs to minors." The department said the deputy believed he saw a hand-to-hand exchange between an adult and juvenile. The deputy apparently lost sight of the adult in the alleged alcohol exchange, and approached the teen for information.

The department said the teen told the deputy that he was 18-year-old and was "uncooperative and refused to give the deputy basic identifying information." The deputy tried to detain the boy to conduct further investigation because he had reasonable suspicion that criminal activity was occurring.

Tufono Tagalu said her nephew picked up a cigar after seeing an adult dropping it on the ground when the deputy approached him.

"Unfortunately, the officer involved did not explain to him why he was arresting him. It was kind of just grabbing him," Tufono Tagalu said.

John Burris, a civil rights attorney representing the 14-year-old family, told ABC10 they are seeking legal action against the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

“This is child abuse, and criminal prosecution should flow from it," Burris said. "He should be prosecuted for child abuse."

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department provides officers to the Rancho Cordova Sheriff's Police Department.