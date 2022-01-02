Bicyclist dead after New Year's Day crash with vehicle in Rancho Cordova

The crash happened along Zinfandel Drive, just south of International Drive.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Rancho Cordova Police Department is looking for answers after a bicyclist died in a crash with a vehicle on New Year's Day.

Police said the collision happened just after 7 p.m. along Zinfandel Drive when a southbound vehicle hit a bicyclist crossing the roadway just south of International Drive.

The bicyclist was ultimately declared dead at the scene, and the driver stayed at the scene to speak with first responders

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information has been released. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police are asking for anybody with information or might have seen what happened to call the Traffic Unit at (916) 875-9623.