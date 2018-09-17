If you are reading this on the ABC10 app, click here for the multimedia.

A deputy-involved shooting occurred in Rancho Cordova Monday afternoon as officials continue to investigate the scene, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

There is currently law enforcement activity in the area of the incident near the corner of Folsom Boulevard and Olson Drive. Folsom Boulevard will be closed at the intersection, the sheriff's department said.

The employees at stores in the area have been told to stay inside and lock the doors.

No other information has been released.

Stay with ABC10 as more details become available.

Plz R/T: law enforcement activity in area of Folsom Blvd/Olson Drive. Please stay clear. Folsom Blvd will be closer at that intersection. PIO EN-route. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 17, 2018

© 2018 KXTV