RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Lucy the dog's family contacted Rancho Cordova Police to report their pet missing. It would end up taking a partnership between law enforcement agencies and a search warrant to bring the dog back home.

Lucy's family believed their furry friend was with a neighbor. When they tried to get Lucy back, the neighbor claimed it was not the same dog.

When officers visited the neighbor, they determined the dog to in fact be Lucy from the dog's distinct markings. However, the neighbor still claimed the dog to be a different animal, not Lucy.

It would end up taking a partnership between law enforcement agencies to bring Lucy the dog home after she was reported missing.

Rancho Cordova Police

Officers partnered with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office East Division patrol officers on an operation they dubbed "Operation Homeward Bound." Together the agencies served a search warrant of the neighbor's home and found Lucy safe and sound.

"The family was overjoyed to be reunited," said the Rancho Cordova Police Department on Facebook. "Lucy even shared dog kisses with our team in appreciation!"

