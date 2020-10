Crews restored electricity to all but about 1,900 customers in Rancho Cordova as of 9 p.m., according to SMUD.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Thousands of SMUD customers in Rancho Cordova and Rosemont lost power Friday night after a car crashed into a power pole, officials said.

To see a SMUD outage map, click here.

Authorities did not reveal a cause of the crash nor did they say if anyone was injured.

Car into pole is cause of outage impacting more than 8,000 customers in Rancho Cordova and Rosemont areas. Crew on way to restore power ASAP. https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj for latest info. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) October 31, 2020