Rancho Cordova

Officials investigating person dead involving car in Rancho Cordova

The crash happened on Sunrise Boulevard and Trade Center Drive just before 10 p.m.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com
Police vehicle stock image

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was killed late Saturday night after a crash in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash happened on Sunrise Boulevard and Trade Center Drive just before 10 p.m. Officials say deputies were called to the scene on reports of an assault with a car.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, if this is being investigated as a homicide or if the driver is cooperating with officials. It is also currently unclear who died and how they did. 

There is no additional information available at this time. 

