Investigators looking for person of interest in deadly shooting of Corey Shearer

The August shooting left 20-year-old Corey Shearer, a former Amador high school football star, dead.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Five months after a former Amador football star was shot and killed at a party in Rancho Cordova, investigators have an update.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and video of a person of interest at a Friday press conference.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022. The 911 call came from the victim’s girlfriend.

She told them her boyfriend had been shot in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way and was lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, identified as 20-year-old Corey Shearer, on the ground with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In speaking with his aunt Jolene Pimentel, ABC10 learned Shearer was his parents’ oldest child and only son.

“My nephew will not be another statistic; we will get justice. He will not... just be another kid that got shot at a party. He was our whole world. He was the heart of our family," said Pimentel.

She remembered him for his loyalty and athleticism. Shearer started playing football at the age of 7 and played at Argonaut and Amador high schools.

