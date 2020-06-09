Person shot after pointing gun at law enforcement officers in Rancho Cordova, officials confirmed

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said law enforcement officers shot someone who pointed a gun at them in Rancho Cordova.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Law enforcement officers shot someone after they pointed a gun at them near the 10400 block of Rancho Cordova on Saturday evening, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's officials.

Medical personnel took the person who aimed a gun at officers to the local hospital. Officers were not harmed during the incident.

It is not clear if the person was aiming at a gun at police officers or sheriff's deputies.

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said the area has a heavy police presence and to avoid the area.