Rancho Cordova Police are warning the public that there have been reports of impersonators pretending to be family of a deputy killed in the line of duty, asking for donations.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk was killed in a shooting at an auto parts store on Folsom Blvd. Monday. His partner Julie Robertson was also shot, she was treated and released from the hospital the next day.

Anton Lemon Moore, a 38-year-old man from Rancho Cordova, was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

According to a tweet from the police department, the impersonators are calling citizens and and asking for donations.

RCPD has been notified that there are phone calls circulating that are impersonating the Stasyuk family and asking for donations. Please follow our official channels for information on how you can donate. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) September 19, 2018

These phone calls are reportedly in no way connected to the actual family of Deputy Stasyuk.

If you are interested in donating, a memorial fund has been set up in the fallen deputy's name. Donations to the fund can be made through the CAHP Credit Union.

