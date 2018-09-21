If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

More than 50 law enforcement officers and community members honored Deputy Mark Stasyuk, 27, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

The deputy was responding to a disturbance at the Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova when a suspect fire at officers. Another deputy and a person in the area were also shot, but are expected to be OK.

The procession began at the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office and went to an area funeral home. Dozens of police patrol vehicles shined their blue and red lights as the hearse holding Stasyuk’s body left the compound.

RELATED STORY: Blue ribbons placed around Orangevale in honor of Deputy Mark Stasyuk

Community members and employees from the nearby Law Enforcement Division with the California Department of Justice stood watch along a nearby sidewalk during the procession.

"I mean, it's heartbreaking,” said Baljit Singh, who stopped to pay her respects. “A young officer that got killed.”

There are still many unanswered questions regarding what led up to the deputy’s death. The suspected shooter is Anton Lemon Moore, 38, police say. Moore was shot by other officers responding to the scene. He’s currently in an area hospital and is expect to be OK. It’s unknown when Moore will be well enough to appear in court.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is expected to provide an update on the matter at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Continue the conversation with Giacomo on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV