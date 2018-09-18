If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles lined up at UC Davis Medical Center to honor fallen Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Stasyuk was shot while responding to a call of a disturbance involving a customer at the Pep Boys auto parts store on Folsom Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Stasyuk’s partner, 28-year-old Julie Robertson remains at the hospital after being shot in the arm. She is expected to make a full recovery, officials say.

Rancho Cordova police also joined in the procession.

