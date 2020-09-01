RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Over the last six weeks, neighbors at Colonial Garden Apartments in Rancho Cordova have had to deal with at least 13 car burglaries, including three on Monday.

The burglaries were captured by the apartment complex's surveillance cameras, but video is dark and grainy, and no arrests have been made.

Mary, the manager of the Colonial Garden Apartments who asked for her last name not be used, also had her car broken into, and wants the community's help in identifying the people responsible.

"It's not right for these people to do what they do and not pay the consequences for it," Mary said. "But if we all work together and watch what's going on in the neighborhood, the crime will drop down tremendously."

Gloria McNabb of Mac Discount Glass said her shop is seeing a spike in these kinds of repairs in recent months.

"We're receiving nearly 20 to 30 more calls a day," McNabb said. "It's to the point where we're scheduling out so far."

Out of the 13 cars that were burglarized, no valuables were taken. Still, the suspects left a mess for the car owners to clean up — a very expensive mess.

Mary said she paid about $300 to get her window fixed.

"It's a lot of money, and unfortunately a lot of people don't have it, especially after the holidays," Mary said. I had to spend a lot of money on my end."

