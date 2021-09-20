Rancho Cordova and Citrus Heights take top spots in CA rude drivers survey

Tailgating, illegal passing, improper backing all made the list of rude behaviors. But where do California cities fall on the list?

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A survey from Insurify shows cities in America where the rudest drivers reside. Rancho Cordova was ranked as the city with the rudest drivers, with the survey saying their "rude driving rate" exceeded the national average by 65%.

869 U.S. cities were surveyed and 22.65 out of every 1,000 drivers received citations related to "rude" infractions, according to Insurify.

Also joining the list of rude driving was Citrus Heights, which the survey says had the highest share of drivers with at least one failure to stop violation on their record. Insurify said the share was 76% greater than the national average.

"The city with the rudest drivers in America is Rancho Cordova, CA. As of 2021, an average of 65.37 per 1,000 drivers there has been cited at least once for rude behavior on the roads. The most common 'rude' driving violations in the nation are failure to stop and failure to yield," the survey said.

Despite the survey's findings, the City of Rancho Cordova disagrees.

"The subjective terminology Insurify uses to label specific moving violations can only be called sensationalism at best, and spurious at worst," said Maria Kniestedt, spokesperson for the city.

Kniestedt said the city didn't have access to Insurify's data and couldn't verify the claims. The city did their own number crunching in response to the survey, coming up with a different result.

"The Census Bureau also estimates 54,828 of those residents are 16 years of age or older. Assuming all residents who are 16 or older are drivers, that equates to 1.8 'rude' violations per 1,000 residents. This is well below the 65.37 in this study," she said.

Insurify said their methodology consisted of referring to more than 4 million car insurance applications. They collected the share of drivers with more "rude" violations on their driving records.

Tailgating

Failure to yield violations

Failure to stop violations

Illegal passing

Improper backing

Hit-and-runs

Street racing

States without enough municipal data were excluded. These states are Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Vermont.

In response to Rancho Cordova's findings, Insurify reiterated how they compiled their data.

"To determine the rudest cities in the nation, Insurify’s data scientists calculated the share of drivers with one or more rude violations on their driving record in 869 U.S. cities by analyzing over 4 million insurance applications," a spokesperson told ABC10, in part.

