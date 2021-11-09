Rancho Cordova police investigating accident that left one man dead

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said they got a call about the incident just after 10 p.m. Monday.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Rancho Cordova Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that took place late Monday night at the intersection of Trinity River Drive and Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said in a press release they got a call of a man lying in the roadway after he was apparently hit by a vehicle. The person who called it in told police they weren't sure who hit the person or if the driver was still at the scene.

When police got to the scene, they found the man unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. Investigators also arrived at the scene to gather evidence and talk to witnesses. Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man following notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rancho Cordova Police Department Detective Kenneth Gouveia at (916) 875-9623 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.