4th of July parade and fireworks in Rancho Cordova | Need to Know

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova, the 4th of July Celebration will be held at Hagan Park.

The Rancho Cordova Community Council is presenting a two-day celebration at the park that is complete with parade, concert and fireworks show.

The festivities start 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3, with the All America Road Race and at 10 a.m. with the "Third of July Parade" along Coloma Road.

For anyone interested in the fireworks show, that will start at 9:45 p.m. Gates don't open for the event until 6 p.m., so in the meantime, you can enjoy the live music CCsegeR, which starts at 8 p.m.

If you can't make it to the fireworks show on July 3, then you'll have another chance on July 4. The schedule for the concert and fireworks show will be the same for both days.

That being said, if you head out for some fun at Hagan Park, there will be some costs for the festivities. Admission will be $5 for anyone older than five and parking will be $10, cash only.

All tickets must be purchased in advance and online. You can find more information on tickets at ranchocordovajuly4th.com.

July 4th fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July 4th safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors but never dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.