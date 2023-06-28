Rancho Cordova Fourth of July celebration hosting two-day fireworks event

Cordova Community Council officials say the two-day festival features hot air balloon flights, carnival rides and back-to-back days of fireworks

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — Rancho Cordova is kicking off its all-American Fourth of July celebration with carnival rides, hot air balloons and concerts.

Hosted at Hagan Community Park, tickets are $5 for online presale or $10 at the door. Parking is an additional $10 and attendants will only accept cash.

Fireworks and drone shows start at 9:45 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

Through July 2, families can buy a one-day unlimited rides wristband for $30, or pay $40 at the door. The two-day events schedule includes;

July 3

Gates open to Hagan Park (4 p.m.)

Carnival rides, hot air balloon flights open (4-11 p.m.)

HIP SERVICE Concert (8 p.m.)

July 4

All-American road race on Coloma Road (9 a.m.)

Million Dreams Parade on Coloma Road (10 a.m.)

Gates open to Hagan Community Park (4 p.m.)

Carnival rides, hot air balloon flights open (4-11 p.m.)

SPACE ODDITY Concert (8 p.m.)

The All-American Fourth of July celebration is celebrating 38 years in 2023.

Visit RanchoCordovaJuly4th.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Fourth of July fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, and never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and Roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

