Here's where you can celebrate the Fourth of July in Rancho Cordova | Need to know

There will be a two-day celebration in Rancho Cordova to mark the Fourth of July. The events will include fireworks and a parade!

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and if you are a resident of Rancho Cordova or just looking to go for a drive and celebrate Independence Day in Rancho Cordova, here is an event to put on your radar.

The city of Rancho Cordova will be hosting its 37th Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration.

"We are excited to be bringing back carnival rides which were missing during Covid, and we have added the Los Moralitos Circus!" said Shelly Blanchard, event organizer. "Unlike many communities who have canceled their fireworks show, we have doubled down and are presenting TWO NIGHTS of great fireworks shows which will fill the skies over Hagan Park on both July 3 and July 4."

When: July 3-4, 2022

July 3-4, 2022 Where: Hagan Park (2197 Chase Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670)

Hagan Park (2197 Chase Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670) How much: $5 admission (5 years old and under are free) and $10 parking

$5 admission (5 years old and under are free) and $10 parking What time are the fireworks: Expected to be at 9:45 p.m.

Blanchard adds that those who want to see the firework show should arrive early to reserve their spot.

Blanchard said there'll be no personal fireworks allowed, no outside alcohol and no pets allowed, and added that Rancho Cordova public parks are smoke-free zones.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.