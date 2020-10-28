Halloween drive-thru events bringing the ghostly spirits back to Rancho Cordova

As Covid-19 creates concerns for health safety during the holidays, local events hope to boost morale and bring some normalcy.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — This year Halloween is looking very different for Americans as festivities, haunted houses and even trick-or-treating have limitations.

The city of Rancho Cordova is keeping the spirit of Halloween alive at City Hall as they plan to host a drive-thru trick-or-treat event.

"As Halloween was approaching, our city staff really wanted to do something to show our community that we care and bring the spirit of the holiday events that we love so much in Rancho Cordova, but do it in a covid-safety way," Communications Officer for the City of Rancho Cordova Ashley Downton said.

This drive-thru event takes you around the Rancho Cordova City Hall to 10 to 12 tents with different holiday themes. Downton says prepackaged bags with candy and trinkets will be passed out using tongs to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. The drive-thru trick or treating event takes place on October 28 from 4-6 p.m.

If community members are looking to get some screams in, the Heartstoppers Haunted house is back, but with a twist. This year, people have the chance to get revenge on some zombies by blasting them with a laser in a laser tag drive-thru route.

The evening events will also have a costume contest, music, horror movie projections and food trucks. Coordinators say the Heartstoppers Haunted House event is selling out of tickets fast and will run from Thursday, October 29 until Saturday, October 31.

