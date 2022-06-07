Rancho Cordova police searching for driver who hit, killed woman in a crosswalk

The hit and run crash was reported around 2 a.m. July 4 on Sunrise Boulevard at Highway 50, authorities say.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A woman was hit and killed by a car Monday while walking across a crosswalk in Rancho Cordova.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the deadly hit-and-run crash happened at around 2 a.m. Monday on Sunrise Boulevard at the westbound onramp to Highway 50.

The identity of the woman killed has not been released.

The driver who hit the woman crossing the street within the crosswalk left the area, according to Rancho Cordova Police. Investigators arrived on the scene and interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence.

Police have not identified the driver or made any arrests in the case. Officials are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed to contact the Traffic Unit at 916-875-9632.

