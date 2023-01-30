Driver in custody after crashing into Rancho Cordova home

A driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A person is in custody Monday morning after crashing into a home in Rancho Cordova.

The driver crashed into a home on Ambassador Drive and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

There were two people inside the home at the time, but none of them were injured. Two people were inside the car. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The homeowners aren't able to go back inside the house until it is assessed for structural damage.

