Woman killed in Rancho Cordova homicide identified

The homicide happened Wednesday on Ramsgate Way. The suspect was shot by Elk Grove police hours later as they were trying to arrest him.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 18-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova earlier this week has been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her as Saraiah Acosta. Meanwhile, the man suspected of killing her is recovering after being shot three times by Elk Grove police officers.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the homicide happened around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on Ramsgate Way. Deputies say they received a report of a man stabbing a woman and running her over with a vehicle.

The woman, Saraiah Acosta, died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, 22-year-old Devian Lewis, was tracked to Elk Grove around 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to stop him, but he didn’t stop, leading to a chase and crash on Bruceville Road.

Officials say Lewis started to leave his car holding what looked to officers like a gun, resulting in three officers firing at him and hitting him three times. It is unclear how many times officers fired their guns.

A gun was found in Lewis' front passenger seat and was later determined to be fake.

The officers involved are on administrative leave as Elk Grove police investigate the shooting. The sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide.

