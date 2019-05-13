RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — As the Amgen Tour of California men’s race sweeps through the state for seven days, the 13 communities where the race begins or ends each day will receive a wave of visitors – and economic benefit.

The whole race began Sunday in Sacramento, but Stage Two on Monday will begin in Rancho Cordova, a city that has never before hosted the Amgen Tour of California.

RELATED: Amgen Tour of California in Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, Stockton | What You Need To Know

Racers will take off from outside Rancho Cordova City Hall at 9:30 a.m., but the public is invited to a kick-off festival in the same area starting at 8 a.m.

"It was very exciting news for us to have this kind of international event taking place in Rancho Cordova,” said Marc Sapoznik, executive director of Rancho Cordova Travel and Tourism, as well as the chair of the local organizing committee for the start of Amgen Tour of California Stage 2.

Even though cyclists will start the race in Rancho Cordova at 9:30 Monday morning, Sapoznik anticipates this will be an all-day — even an all-week — celebration.



"We know that a lot of people will stick around, and the restaurants nearby are going to be open. Many are hosting viewing parties,” he said. “We have quite a few of the breweries in town that are going to be opening for watch parties as well. Some of those will have watch parties extending throughout the week, so they can watch the entire Tour of California."



The city expects thousands of people to line the course through Rancho Cordova.



Maria Kniestedt, communications and public affairs director for Rancho Cordova, said the city has engaged in residents about the race.

"We've mailed a race guide to every one of our households here in the city, and it contains really important information about road closures, where to watch the race,” Kniestedt said. “You can come out here to City Hall and watch the race. 8 a.m. is the free festival. 9:30 a.m. is the race start."



People are encouraged to attend the free 8 a.m. festival wearing the tour's colors of blue and gold to not only to show Rancho Cordova spirit but also to win a prize!



"We'll be awarding two VIP tickets to residents who come out in blue and gold, and then they can sit in the VIP tent, have some breakfast and some food and get a really close-up perspective of the race,” she said. “We’re very excited to welcome all of the elite cyclists here.”

All that information on parking, road closures, festival location and times are on Rancho Cordova's website.



"We're the 29th most diverse city in the nation, and we have a multicultural environment that we live in daily here,” Sapoznik said. “To be able to showcase here our international flare and bring in an event of this type, where you do have these athletes from all over the globe participating, it was a great match."

Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California, said the race is shown in some 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“They’re going to have the best riders in the world racing in their city, and everybody follows the race," Klein said. "There’s going to be people who travel every single day, but then you’re going to have the overall community that will come out as well and be able to see these world-class racers racing on their streets.”

Sapoznik said Rancho Cordova was also drawn to submit a bid to be a host city because of the event’s charitable donations.

“Amgen Tour of California actually raises quite a bit of money for a number of charities in heart disease and cancer-related matters,” Sapoznik said. “The fact that they’re donating hundreds of thousands of dollars from this race is a great tie-in for us; we have many health care-related businesses here in the community.”

He mentioned VSP Vision Care, an international vision health care insurance company based in Rancho Cordova.

75 volunteers with VSP will be helping with the morning kickoff event, as well as acting as race course monitors in Rancho Cordova.

Since this is the city’s first time hosting Amgen Tour of California, it’s unclear what the economic impact will be.

“We have plenty of the athletes here in town. We have executives here in town. That’s going to be filling up hotel rooms and create some impact directly,” Sapoznik said. “But for businesses, it should be really good, and I know that our businesses are excited – on the long-term, too – covering the entire tour with events taking place this week.”

Fort Rock Brewing in Rancho Cordova, for example, will be marking this week-long event with the release of seven infused beers, releasing one with each stage. Additionally, the brewery will be showing each day of racing live at its 12401 Folsom Boulevard location.

Fort Rock Brewing Beers, marking the Amgen Tour of California men’s races stages

Stage 1 – Sunday: Tomato + Mexican Lager, “Fort Rock's version of a michelada (Sac-a-tomato anyone?)”

– Sunday: Tomato + Mexican Lager, “Fort Rock's version of a michelada (Sac-a-tomato anyone?)” Stage 2 – Monday: Blackberry + Cucumber (Spa Day), “Celebrate Rancho and Sierra's foothills”

– Monday: Blackberry + Cucumber (Spa Day), “Celebrate Rancho and Sierra's foothills” Stage 3 – Tuesday: Peachy Pilsner, “Central Valley stone fruit infusion for the breakaway”

– Tuesday: Peachy Pilsner, “Central Valley stone fruit infusion for the breakaway” Stage 4 – Wednesday: Cucumber/Chili (Spa Day), “Because artichokes and beer is a NoGo”

– Wednesday: Cucumber/Chili (Spa Day), “Because artichokes and beer is a NoGo” Stage 5 – Thursday: Tangerine/Blood Orange Hazy, “The tour heads to citrus filled southern CA”

– Thursday: Tangerine/Blood Orange Hazy, “The tour heads to citrus filled southern CA” Stage 6 – Friday: Blood Orange Pilsner, “Sweet orange to energize the Peloton”

– Friday: Blood Orange Pilsner, “Sweet orange to energize the Peloton” Stage 7 – Saturday: Grapefruit + Lights Out IPA, “Tour finishes in Pasadena”

Stage 2 begins in Rancho Cordova and will end Monday in South Lake Tahoe.

Continue the conversation with Becca on Facebook.

WATCH MORE: Amgen Tour of California rolls through Sacramento, Rancho Cordova, and Stockton