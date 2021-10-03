Rancho Cordova in talks to land CNU teaching hospital once planned for Elk Grove

News of the potential deal comes less than a month after the Elk Grove Planning Commission voted 3-0 against the project.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The city of Rancho Cordova and California Northstate University [CNU] are in talks to bring a teaching hospital to the city.

News of the potential deal comes less than a month after the Elk Grove Planning Commission voted 3-0 against the project, which was proposed near the Stonelake Community, off Interstate 5 on West Taron Drive.

It is unclear if the proposed teaching hospital in Rancho Cordova will be on the same or greater scale than the one proposed in Elk Grove. The Rancho Cordova project could reach a valuation of $1.2 Billion at full build-out, city officials said in a press release.

The site location has not been determined, and officials say they are “engaging in discussions that will determine the precise location, scale, and future partnership.”

“Building a hospital in Rancho Cordova has long been a desire of the City Council, and we are excited to be exploring that possibility with California Northstate University,” Rancho Cordova Mayor Garrett Gatewood said in a press release.

Representatives from both CNU and the city of Rancho Cordova say the project is just in its initial stages and nothing firm has been set. They say more details will be released as they are finalized.

Officials from the City of Rancho Cordova and California Northstate University (CNU) today announced the broad framework of an agreement that, if finalized, could bring a teaching hospital to the City of Rancho Cordova.

ABC10 has reached out for a comment from CNU, but so far we have not heard back from them. An official with the city of Elk Grove said they plan to release a statement later on this development.

