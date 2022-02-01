x
Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova missing person found dead in homicide

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said crews found Emma Roark's body on Tuesday.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The search for a missing Rancho Cordova woman came to a tragic end after police found her dead on Tuesday.

However, police are still looking for answers. The Rancho Cordova Police Department said 20-year-old Emma Roark was killed, but there's no suspect information at this time.

Roark was reported missing back on Jan. 27 by her family. She was last seen leaving her home around 12 p.m. 

Police said it took four days of searching before they found her body. She was found in a secluded rural area at the river access on El Manto.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is taking custody of the remains to figure out how she died.

No additional information is available at this time.

