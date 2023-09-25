Parents call for firing after teacher allegedly slaps special needs student in Rancho Cordova

The family is demanding answers, but when the school superintendent showed up at the news conference, things got heated.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Outraged parents said their five-year-old son with special needs was slapped by his teacher in Rancho Cordova.

The mother of a five-year-old boy was joined by a group of parents and supporters calling for the firing of an elementary school teacher.

"I don't feel like she was properly trained, which is why she was maybe overwhelmed in the classroom," said Ebone McNeal, the boy's parent.

She said her special needs son was placed in an illegal restraint and slapped by his teacher at Williamson Elementary School in Rancho Cordova. The incident allegedly happened Sept. 11, but the boy's mother wasn't told about it until three days latter.

"A five-year-old was assaulted, and it was covered up," said Berry Accius, a community activist.

Community activists said the child is non-verbal and they're concerned they have no way of knowing if this was the only incident.

The teacher is on paid leave while the incident is under investigation, but the family wants more action.

"She harmed my special needs child. She needs to be arrested. That's the bottom line," said McNeal.

The family is demanding answers, but when the school superintendent showed up at the news conference, things got heated.



"We care about Eceon and any student who is vulnerable and can't speak for themselves. We are going to make that right and we are going to hold staff accountable but we have to go through an investigation process," said Sarah Koligian, Folsom Cordova Unified School District superintendent.

She said the incident has shown the district needs to strengthen their training protocols.

But the young boy’s mother said they’ll be making changes as well.

"Oh, my son will never come back to school here," said McNeal. "I don’t think they’re properly trained. I think they’re trying, but trying isn’t good enough when you have special needs children. I feel like everyone should have been properly trained.”

Meanwhile, some concerned citizens take issue with how the entire incident was handled.

"What superintendent makes a call to a family? It’s when they know that they’re guilty and they’re wrong and they’re covering it. That’s the only reason that the superintendent comes from behind their desk,” said Dr. Elysee Versher.

However, Folsom Cordova Unified School District insists they took action when they learned of possible misconduct.

“The teacher was removed from the classroom once another employee made a report. That was investigated by the school site, and was immediately removed from the classroom. And we applaud those employees that step up and say something,” said Koligian.

A full statement from the school district is available below.

FCUSD is first and foremost committed to student safety and is taking this matter seriously. The District desires to create avenues for ongoing communication with staff and the community on all matters of student safety. We are also committed to providing truthful information and being transparent to the extent allowable under the law.

This is an active investigation regarding a personnel matter, subject to legal requirements in place for both students and staff and therefore our ability to provide details is limited. However we can share that on Wednesday, September 13, the District received an alarming report from a staff member concerning actions of a special education teacher that they witnessed on Monday, September 11. On September 13, the teacher was put on administrative leave and an investigation was launched. The teacher has not been in an FCUSD classroom since September 13. On Thursday, September 14 the Assistant Superintendent of Special Education reached out to the family and on September 15, met with the family in person, along with the school’s Administrator and student’s IEP team to formulate a plan for the student’s classroom placement and additional supports to address their well-being.

We want the family and the community to know that we are deeply concerned by the allegations brought forth and that we want to stay in close communication with the family. Our concern is for their son to have a safe and welcoming learning environment where he can thrive.

FCUSD takes student safety very seriously and does not tolerate the type of alleged conduct that has been reported.

All FCUSD personnel investigations of this nature include legal involvement. The personnel investigation must adhere to statutory requirements and timelines that prohibit the District from immediately enforcing disciplinary action.

However, the statutory timeline for personnel investigation does not inhibit FCUSD from acting immediately to tend to a student’s well-being. In this case, the student’s learning environment including their classroom and teacher placement has been discussed with the family, and it is the desire of the District to maintain ongoing meetings and dialogue with the family so the well-being and needs of their son are met.

We place a high level of importance on our systems for reporting concerns which includes staff training and encourage our community to let us know if they have witnessed a concern. Reports of concerns can be made directly to a supervisor or online through the WeTip anonymous reporting tool which is posted on all school websites.

If there are improvements we can make, we want to be aware so we can provide excellent and safe learning spaces for all of our students. As we examine the steps that have led to this incident, we are also looking at ways we can strengthen our processes and training for staff.

