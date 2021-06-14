Rancho Cordova police looking for missing woman considered at-risk

Police said Jan Louise Hanna was last seen at her home just after midnight on June 14.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police are asking for help as they try to find an at-risk missing woman.

Police identified the woman as 59-year-old Jan Louise Hanna. She's described as a white woman with brown/gray shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She stands at five feet and six inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

Authorities said Hanna was last seen leaving her home near McGregor Drive and Coloma Road just after midnight on June 14. They said she was last seen wearing a gray/blue t-shirt, light purple leggings and gray sneaker shoes. However, police said she could have also been barefoot.

Police said Hanna is considered at-risk because she needs daily medications and has a "diminished intellectual capacity."

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento Sheriff's Office Communications Center at (916) 874-5115.