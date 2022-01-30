Rancho Cordova police seeking whereabouts of woman missing since Thursday

Police identified the woman as Emma Roark, 20.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Rancho Cordova Police Department is asking for help as they try to find a woman missing since Thursday.

Police identified the woman as Emma Roark, 20. She was last seen Jan. 27 near Coloma Road and McGregor Drive in Rancho Cordova. She's described as a white woman standing at 5'4" with blue hair and medium build.

Police say she has a tattoo of a blue triangle on top of a black triangle on her left bicep and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black skirt and black Converse high-top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where she could be can call the Rancho Cordova Police Department at 916-362-5115.