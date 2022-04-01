Rancho Cordova police officer reinstated 2 years after hitting teen

Deputy Brian Fowell with the Rancho Cordova Police Department has been reinstated after being fired in 2020 for repeatedly punching the teen.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 14-year-old teen was chased down and beaten by Rancho Cordova Police Department's Deputy Brian Fowell on Apr. 20, 2020, after being approached by Deputy Fowell, who thought he saw an exchange between an adult and minor and wanted more information.

Deputy Fowell was later terminated in September 2020 for a use-of-force incident, using excessive force on a teen.

In a press conference around the time of the incident, the teen's aunt Leata Tufano said that Deputy Fowell is a huge man and now the teen is emotionally and physically scarred. The teen also has an irregular heartbeat.

Two years later, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office officially reinstated Deputy Brian Fowell.

"The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will comply with the mandate of the of the independent arbitrator and integrate Deputy Fowell back into the organization," reads a statement from the sheriff's office.

ABC10 has reached out to the teen's family, as well as Deputy Fowell for a statement.