Rancho Cordova Police find 93-year-old man

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Update:
The missing Rancho Cordova resident has been found, police say.
Original Story:
The Rancho Cordova Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 93-year-old man.
According to a tweet from the police department, the unnamed man is at-risk due to a medical condition. He was last seen in the Gold Rivera area, wearing a blue shirt and beige pants.
The missing man may be driving a 2017 Nissan Altima with California plate 7XGK139.
If you have seen this man, contact the police department at (916) 362-5115.
