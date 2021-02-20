Rancho Cordova Police find 93-year-old man

The missing Rancho Cordova resident has been found, police say.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Update:

Original Story:

The Rancho Cordova Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 93-year-old man.

According to a tweet from the police department, the unnamed man is at-risk due to a medical condition. He was last seen in the Gold Rivera area, wearing a blue shirt and beige pants.

The missing man may be driving a 2017 Nissan Altima with California plate 7XGK139.

If you have seen this man, contact the police department at (916) 362-5115.

