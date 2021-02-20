x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova Police find 93-year-old man

The missing Rancho Cordova resident has been found, police say.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Update: 

The missing Rancho Cordova resident has been found, police say.

Original Story:

The Rancho Cordova Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 93-year-old man. 

According to a tweet from the police department, the unnamed man is at-risk due to a medical condition. He was last seen in the Gold Rivera area, wearing a blue shirt and beige pants. 

The missing man may be driving a 2017 Nissan Altima with California plate 7XGK139. 

If you have seen this man, contact the police department at (916) 362-5115.

    

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Families await justice in murder trial of missing Woodland teens

Families are waiting for a verdict in David Froste's case after his month-long trial wrapped. Froste is one of the men charged in the murders of Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, who went missing in 2016.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Unsolved California: Join Madison Wade on LNT each Friday night at 11 p.m. as she takes a closer look at a cold case.