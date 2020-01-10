Rancho Cordova residents concerned over dangerous intersection after car crashes into front yard

After multiple accidents at the intersection of Coloma Road and Georgetown Drive, neighbors in the area are demanding an increase in safety from the city.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Briana Perrin has lived at the corner of Coloma Road and Georgetown Drive in Rancho Cordova for less than a month, but she says she's ready to move out after a car crashed into her front yard Monday evening.

"Both of my children sleep on that side bedroom...so if that car would have gone 15, 20 more feet it would have struck my children,” Perrin told ABC10. “I can’t even let my kids sleep in that room the kids have to sleep in my room now because I’m too scared to leave them in the bedroom.”

But this isn’t the first time an accident has happened off of Coloma Road. In January, a woman was killed at the same residence after a drunk driver crash into the house. That family is now suing the city.

In 2008, Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Canfield was killed while on motorcycle patrol around the same area while trying to stop a speeding car.

In a statement, the City of Rancho Cordova said, “This incident at 10301 Georgetown Drive is currently in litigation. The City of Rancho Cordova cannot comment on matters under litigation. However, we can say that the safety of our residents is our number one priority, and we are working with the current homeowner to ensure that.”

"I’m sure that a lot of this has to do with [the fact that] we are a cut off from Highway 50 to get to Sunrise,” Diana Burdick said.

Neighbors said they have voiced their concerns to the city about the unsafe intersection but nothing but a few boulders and cut hedges have been the answer in making the area safer.

“Most of us are afraid to walk around that corner in fear of a car racing through and causing an accident,” Lisa Gallegos aid.

