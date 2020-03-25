RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is dead after a Wednesday morning shooting in Rancho Cordova.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday, March 25, in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Highway 50. Deputies assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Department discovered during their investigation that one person shot at and into a nearby vehicle, striking a male passenger multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim is not yet known, but will be made available to the public once next of kin has been notified. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. However, no arrests have been made at this time and there is also no clear motive for the shooting.

Detectives are currently looking into witness statements for the suspect’s description. They are asking anyone with information related to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously here or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

