2 injured in Rancho Cordova shooting

Officials say one person has life threatening injuries while the other sustained non-life threatening injuries after several shots were fired.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The shooting occurred on Folsom Boulevard and Coloma Road.

A person was detained away from the scene in Folsom, however it is not clear if the arrest it is related, according to officials.

The scene is active and officials are investigating.

