A Rancho Cordova teen who went missing in 2020 has been found, according to family

Michael Ramirez was reported missing in 2020 by Rancho Cordova police. He was 15 years old at the time of his disappearance.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova teenager who was reported missing back in 2020 has been found, according to a family member.

ABC10 spoke to a family member who confirmed Michael Ramirez recently returned home.

He was last seen leaving his home on May 18, 2020. He was 15 years old at the time of his disappearance.

The family member who spoke to ABC10 did not provide additional details regarding how, where, and when Ramirez was found.

