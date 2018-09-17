Rancho Cordova experienced at least two deputy-involved shootings in the first half of 2017.

The first deputy-involved shooting of 2017 occurred on January 13, 2017, involving a detective who was 14-year sheriff’s department veteran and Michael Wayne Marcum, who was arrested on multiple charges relating to the shooting.

Due to outstanding felony warrants, detectives had been searching for Marcum and were informed that he could have a storage unit in Rancho Cordova. When detectives attempted to contact Marcum, he exited the vehicle with a handgun in his hand and began to raise it.

According to the sheriff’s department press release, the deputy, fearing for his safety, fired at the suspect. Marcum was struck by gunfire and fled to a storage building, but was eventually taken into custody. No community members or officers were injured during the incident.

Another officer involved shooting occurred on May 8,2017. The incident involved a 32-year-old male suspect and multiple sheriff's deputies. Officers responded to a call of a man hitting and choking a female in a vehicle. After being contacted and walking away from the officer, the suspect fought with the officer when he attempted to detain him.

During the struggle, the officer fell in a bed of river rock, and the suspect struck the officer with a river rock and injured him. The officer drew his firearm and shot at the suspect.

The fleeing suspect was later located by a sheriff’s K9 unit and a second patrol deputy. When the K9 was deployed at the suspect, the suspect struck the K9 with a rock and attempted to strike the deputies. The deputies fired at the suspect, and the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect's name was revealed to be Mikel McIntyre. He was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. The family of McIntyre filed a lawsuit seeking damages against Sacramento County and Rancho Cordova this year.

RELATED STORY: 2 deputies, 3 civilians injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, suspect in custody

© 2018 KXTV